JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a young child with an unopened juice box.

According to Jamestown officers, Tommy Hale, Jr., 30, allegedly threw the juice box at a four-year-old child, hitting her in the face and causing minor injuries. They say the incident occurred in front of two other children.

When officers responded to the north side address on Wednesday evening, they began taking Hale into custody, but they say he pulled away and tried to leave.

Following a brief struggle, police say Hale was taken to Jamestown’s city jail without further incident. He was charged with assault, resisting arrest and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.