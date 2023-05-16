JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing a slew of charges, including burglary, stalking and child endangerment following an alleged incident police say took place Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a burglary on the north side of the city. They say Elijah Keefe, 21, damaged a doorway and forced his way into a house.

There, police say Keefe removed a relative from the home. Their age was not specified; police only identified them as a child.

Through his alleged actions, police say Keefe violated an order of protection. After leaving the house, police say Keefe barricaded himself and the child in a room inside a nearby residence.

Keefe, who they say refused to exit, was taken into custody when police forced their way in. Eventually, the child was returned to family members and Keefe was taken to the Jamestown City Jail.

As of Monday night, Keefe was set to be arraigned on the following charges:

burglary

criminal contempt

stalking

criminal mischief

criminal tampering

obstructing governmental administration

endangering the welfare of a child