JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing a slew of charges, including burglary, stalking and child endangerment following an alleged incident police say took place Monday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a burglary on the north side of the city. They say Elijah Keefe, 21, damaged a doorway and forced his way into a house.
There, police say Keefe removed a relative from the home. Their age was not specified; police only identified them as a child.
Through his alleged actions, police say Keefe violated an order of protection. After leaving the house, police say Keefe barricaded himself and the child in a room inside a nearby residence.
Keefe, who they say refused to exit, was taken into custody when police forced their way in. Eventually, the child was returned to family members and Keefe was taken to the Jamestown City Jail.
As of Monday night, Keefe was set to be arraigned on the following charges:
- burglary
- criminal contempt
- stalking
- criminal mischief
- criminal tampering
- obstructing governmental administration
- endangering the welfare of a child
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.