JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he was found urinating in the street.

It was early Friday morning around 12:30 when police say they took notice of Khalif Swanson on Grant Street near E. 6th Street.

“Swanson’s actions caused his genitalia to be exposed to the public,” Jamestown police said.

At some point, officers made contact with him and they say he gave them a false name. Once his actual identity was determined, Swanson was taken into custody.

They say he had meth in his possession, too. In all, Swanson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, false personation and exposure of a person.

Following his arrest, Swanson was released on a court appearance ticket.