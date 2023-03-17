JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unusual alleged case of littering has resulted in charges against a Jamestown man.

Late Thursday night, Jamestown police say they saw the man removing trash from a garbage receptacle at a south side business.

Officers say they spoke with the man to give him a citation, but he allegedly refused to identify himself. After being taken into custody, police say they identified him as 35-year-old Christian Ayala-Gonzalez.

He was charged with littering and obstructing governmental administration. Police said Ayala-Gonzalez also had an outstanding arrest from Village of Hamburg police. Following his arrest in Jamestown, he was turned over to them.