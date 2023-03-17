JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unusual alleged case of littering has resulted in charges against a Jamestown man.

Late Thursday night, Jamestown police say they saw the man removing trash from a garbage receptacle at a south side business.

Officers say they spoke with the man to give him a citation, but he allegedly refused to identify himself. After being taken into custody, police say they identified him as 35-year-old Christian Ayala-Gonzalez.

He was charged with littering and obstructing governmental administration. Police said Ayala-Gonzalez also had an outstanding arrest from Village of Hamburg police. Following his arrest in Jamestown, he was turned over to them.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.