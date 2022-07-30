JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody following an overnight incident at a Jamestown wine bar in which he stabbed multiple people, according to Jamestown Police.

Codie DJ Swartz is accused of stabbing several victims at The Wine Cellar around 2 a.m. Saturday. Swartz reportedly led a brief foot pursuit upon the arrival of JPD officers, after which he was taken into custody.

Swartz has been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. He was taken to Jamestown City Jail and held pending arraignment.