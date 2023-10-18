JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges and his twin brother is wanted after they, allegedly, punched an officer and attempted to evade arrest.

According to Jamestown police, officers observed a white SUV pulled to the side of the road, parked illegally, and blocking traffic. They say the operator, 18-year-old Ruben L. Medina, failed to comply to officers asking him to park the vehicle legally.

During the incident, police say, Ruben allegedly refused to provide license and registration information. After several requests for his information, police say they put Ruben under arrest, when he attempted to evade arrest by punching and fighting against officers.

As the incident ensued, police say, Ruben’s twin brother, Raymond M. Medina, 18, allegedly attempted to pull Ruben away from the officer and help him evade arrest. Police say Raymond “sucker punched” an officer after he failed to break contact between his brother and the officer.

Police say Raymond fled the scene as other officers responded to the scene and Ruben was taken into custody.

Ruben was transported to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.

Raymond is currently wanted for assault in the second degree- intent to cause injury to an officer and resisting arrest.

Anyone with any information into Raymond’s whereabouts or any information, is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.