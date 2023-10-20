JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Jamestown man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly threatened students at a Jamestown Public School, police announced.

Jamestown police said they responded to a Jamestown Public School around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a “person with a weapon.” They say Devon E. A. Diers allegedly displayed a knife and threatened “multiple students” who were outside the school.

Diers began to leave the area and was located a short time later, when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a knife, according to police. They say the JPS safety officer assisted with locating Diers.

Diers was taken into custody and transported to Jamestown City Jail. He was held pending arraignment and charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, one count

Endangering the welfare of a child, five counts

Menacing in the second degree, five counts