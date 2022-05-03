JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody after he pointed a gun at a firefighter, Jamestown police say.
On Monday afternoon, police say 64-year-old Peter Ludwig pointed the handgun at the firefighter before proceeding to go inside the Jamestown Police Department.
Outside, the firefighter flagged down an officer. The man went inside, then came back out and approached an officer, according to police. They say he brandished a gun and was quickly taken into custody.
After this, Ludwig was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to be held for arraignment. He’s been charged with second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
