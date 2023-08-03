JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say a man wanted by three different agencies was located early Wednesday morning inside a 7-Eleven.

Not long before 1 a.m., police were patrolling the area of the store on N. Main Street when they found 32-year-old Paul Otto inside.

The Jamestown man was wanted by not only the Ellicott Police Department, but New York State Parole and the Warren, Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Office, too. They say he failed to appear in court and absconded his parole.

Otto was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to be held pending arraignment. In addition to his warrants, Otto is being charged with being a fugitive from justice.