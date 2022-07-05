JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man with a warrant out of Ohio was recently arrested in Jamestown.

This past Saturday afternoon, Jamestown police say they started investigating a suspicious vehicle on the city’s east side. While they were looking into this, they say Gregory Hawkins, an Ohio resident, fled the scene in a vehicle and nearly hit an officer.

Hawkins’ warrant was for assault and weapon possession charges, police said. Two days later, police say he was found at Barrett Avenue and Myers Avenue, where he was taken into custody without incident.

There, officers say he was in possession of more than nine ounces of meth and over two ounces of fentanyl. Following his arrest, Hawkins was taken to the Jamestown City Jail, where he’s being held pending his arraignment and extradition.

In addition to the charges from his warrant, Hawkins also faces the following changes:

reckless endangerment

obstructing governmental administration

criminal possession of a controlled substance (second and third-degree)

criminally using drug paraphernalia

Photo provided by the Jamestown Police Department