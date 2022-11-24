JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Thursday morning, Jamestown police say they found a man who was wanted out of Virginia.
Around 1:30 a.m., they say they found Daniel Haymaker, 29, a resident of Fredericksburg, Va., “sitting in the Covenant Manor lobby area with his shirt pulled over his head.”
Covenant Manor is located on W. 3rd Street.
Haymaker, who they say identified himself to police, was found to be a fugitive from justice, police said. According to their report, Haymaker was wanted for violating his probation on a “felony offense that stemmed from an attempted robbery with malicious wounding.”
Haymaker was taken to Jamestown’s city jail to be held pending arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.