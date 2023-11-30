JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man facing nine counts of reckless endangerment, among other accusations, was arrested early Thursday morning, police said.

Just before 12:15 a.m., officers were patrolling in the area of the 7-Eleven on N. Main Street when they say they saw Juan Tufino, 32, inside the store.

At the time, Tufino had a warrant out for his arrest. In addition to the numerous counts of reckless endangerment, he was also wanted for alleged criminal possession of a weapon.

When officers approached Tufino, they say they told him to put his hands behind his back but it led to a brief struggle. Once he was in custody, police say they found crack cocaine in his possession.

In addition to the charges he was already facing, Tufino was accused of resisting arrest and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment.