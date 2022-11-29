JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they’ve charged a mother “for failing to exercise reasonable diligence in control of her child.”

On Monday around 3 p.m., Jamestown police responded to a report of a disorderly child in the area of the high school. After they were found, police took them into temporary custody.

“Further investigation found that the juvenile had been running around the downtown

area causing issues for businesses throughout the day,” police said.

Their mother, 43-year-old Meliza Velazquez Vega, was taken to the city jail and charged with endangering the welfare of a child “due to the repeated actions of the juvenile,” police said.

Afterwards, Velazquez Vega took custody of her child and was released on a court appearance ticket, according to police.