JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown are investigating a series of tire slashings.
Between July 8 and 11, police say around 30 vehicle tires were cut overnight on the following streets:
- McKinley Avenue
- Charles Street
- Norwood Avenue
- Chautauqua Avenue
- Delaware Avenue
- Front Street
- Forest Avenue
- Chambers Street
Police believe two people are primarily responsible for this. Anyone in the area with security cameras is encouraged to check them and contact Detective Morganti at (716) 969-5565 or Morganti@jpdny.com.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.