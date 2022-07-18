JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown are investigating a series of tire slashings.

Between July 8 and 11, police say around 30 vehicle tires were cut overnight on the following streets:

  • McKinley Avenue
  • Charles Street
  • Norwood Avenue
  • Chautauqua Avenue
  • Delaware Avenue
  • Front Street
  • Forest Avenue
  • Chambers Street

Police believe two people are primarily responsible for this. Anyone in the area with security cameras is encouraged to check them and contact Detective Morganti at (716) 969-5565 or Morganti@jpdny.com.

