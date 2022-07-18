JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown are investigating a series of tire slashings.

Between July 8 and 11, police say around 30 vehicle tires were cut overnight on the following streets:

McKinley Avenue

Charles Street

Norwood Avenue

Chautauqua Avenue

Delaware Avenue

Front Street

Forest Avenue

Chambers Street

Police believe two people are primarily responsible for this. Anyone in the area with security cameras is encouraged to check them and contact Detective Morganti at (716) 969-5565 or Morganti@jpdny.com.