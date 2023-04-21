JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Chautauqua County residents are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Jamestown.
Police in the city say 25-year-old Dunkirk resident Trevon Tripp was stopped at the intersection of E. 4th Street and Spring Street Thursday night around 10:30. Officers say it was determined that Tripp was in possession of the following:
- scales
- a calibration weight
- amphetamines
- U.S. currency
- 40.3 grams of fentanyl
- 24.3 grams of cocaine
- 25.7 grams of crack cocaine
He was charged with third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Police say that during the traffic stop, 20-year-old Jhaszmine Mitchell arrived at the scene to get property from the vehicle. She was determined to have an outstanding warrant from the Jamestown Police Department, they say.
According to police, Mitchell was taken into custody and found to have drugs in her possession, too — meth, a fentanyl/heroin compound and oxycodone/hydrochloride. She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.