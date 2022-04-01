JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they made a big gun and drug bust after responding to a home invasion Thursday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers went to Crown Street, where they say two people unlawfully entered a home and displayed a pistol.

At some point, the vehicle the suspects were in fled the scene, according to police, but they say they were able to find it within minutes.

It was located, along with 22-year-old Andre Richards, in a front yard on Newland Avenue, police say. Not long after this, 26-year-old Michael Bland was found at Forest and Newland.

Once police had obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, they say they found the following items:

Loaded 9mm pistol in a hidden compartment

76.4 grams of crack cocaine

16.9 grams of crystal meth

12.2 grams of cocaine

68.2 grams of fentanyl

Richards and Bland were taken into custody pending arraignment. Here are the charges they’re facing:

second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity feeding device)

second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (four counts)

criminal use of drug paraphernalia

menacing

criminal trespassing

criminal mischief