JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they made a big gun and drug bust after responding to a home invasion Thursday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers went to Crown Street, where they say two people unlawfully entered a home and displayed a pistol.
At some point, the vehicle the suspects were in fled the scene, according to police, but they say they were able to find it within minutes.
It was located, along with 22-year-old Andre Richards, in a front yard on Newland Avenue, police say. Not long after this, 26-year-old Michael Bland was found at Forest and Newland.
Once police had obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, they say they found the following items:
- Loaded 9mm pistol in a hidden compartment
- 76.4 grams of crack cocaine
- 16.9 grams of crystal meth
- 12.2 grams of cocaine
- 68.2 grams of fentanyl
Richards and Bland were taken into custody pending arraignment. Here are the charges they’re facing:
- second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity feeding device)
- second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (four counts)
- criminal use of drug paraphernalia
- menacing
- criminal trespassing
- criminal mischief
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.