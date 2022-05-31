JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Jamestown man was shot in the abdomen during a home invasion robbery Tuesday morning, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

At 3:41 a.m., officers were called to a Prendergast Avenue residence for a report of shots fired. According to the JPD, two male suspects, dressed in all black and armed with guns, entered a man’s home for a robbery. The suspects reportedly fled the scene after the victim was shot.

The victim was then taken via UPMC Chautauqua and subsequently Stat Medivac airlifted to UPMC Hamot for treatment. He was last reported in stable condition at the hospital.

The investigation remains in progress and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the JPD at (716) 483-7537 or the JPD’s anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477.