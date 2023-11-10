JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown authorities say a man damaged the UCAN City Mission the day before complaining to police that they wouldn’t let him back in.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to the W. 1st Street facility, where they found a broken window and damaged security cameras. The damage totaled in at roughly $1,600.

Police say this was caused by city resident Max Thompson. The following day, they say Thompson came to them to make a complaint about not being allowed back and was “promptly arrested.”

When he was taken into custody, police say Thompson had a stolen loaded handgun in his possession. It was reported stolen from a town in Erie County.

As a result, Thompson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and a felony count of criminal mischief.