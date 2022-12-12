JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown parolee is facing multiple charges after police say he fled them with drugs in the vehicle.

Monday, around 2:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a loud vehicle on Barrows Street. There, they say Dylan Abbey, 30, was inside the vehicle with narcotics and drug paraphernalia “in plain view.”

According to the Jamestown Police Department, officers gave him commands to open the door, but instead, he drove off and stopped a short distance away.

After being removed from the vehicle, they say Abbey was taken into custody “without further incident.”

Inside the vehicle, police say they found fentanyl, marijuana, and “three different pills, all of which were controlled substances.”

Police say he was also in possession of plastic knuckles and had a suspended driver’s license. He faces the following charges:

third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (three counts)

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

criminal use of drug paraphernalia

unlawful possession of a cannabis

unlawfully fleeing a police officer

aggravated unlicensed operation

unregistered motor vehicle

uninspected motor vehicle

uninsured motor vehicle

moving from lane unsafely

unregistered trailer

Abbey was taken to Jamestown’s city jail to await arraignment.