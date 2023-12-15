JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was taken to jail after Jamestown police say her kids were damaging houses on the south side of the city.

On Thursday, police say Brooke Rodriguez’s three children were throwing rocks at houses in the neighborhood. Additionally, the children allegedly tampered with other people’s property.

The 33-year-old mother was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police say she failed to exercise control over the kids.

Rodriguez was held in the city jail pending arraignment.