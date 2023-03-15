JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Jamestown residents are facing charges after police say they were found to be in possession of stolen weapons.

Jamestown officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Curtis Street and Falconer Street on Tuesday night around 8:20 p.m. They say Michael Knepp, 41, Ronald Morse, Jr., 42, and Dakota Proestler, 23, were all inside.

According to police, the passengers were “in possession of an assortment of rifles and pistols.”

“Further investigation revealed that the weapons were stolen during a recent burglary in the City of Jamestown,” Jamestown police said.

The men were taken to the city jail to be processed on the following charges:

-Knepp: fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (five counts), third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property

-Morse: fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property

-Proestler: third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property

Proestler and Knepp were held pending arraignment and Morse was released with a court appearance ticket.