JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to Jamestown Police, three Buffalo men were brought in on weapons charges after an exchange of gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of exchanged gunfire between two vehicles in the area of W. 6th Street and Jefferson Street shortly after 2 p.m. The vehicles are said to have been driven off in separate directions following the incident. One of the vehicles was reportedly located on Summit Avenue with a bullet hole in its hood.

The investigation led to a vehicle stop near the intersection of Pershing Avenue and Baker Street around 3 p.m., where police reported one of the passengers fled on foot, and was not immediately apprehended. Three people remained in the vehicle. Police also reported that two loaded pistols were recovered upon searching the vehicle and two men were arrested.

Allen Jackson, 23, and Arkeil Gaskin, 24, were taken into custody and each was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony. Both are being held pending arraignment.

Officers located a third pistol on Norton Avenue, which they believed belonged to the man who fled on foot.

That man was later discovered to be Joel Coleman, 21, who was taken into custody Tuesday evening, after a search by Jamestown PD and the State Police K9 Unit. Police said they received a citizen tip that Coleman was running through backyards in the area. Officers located another loaded handgun in a local yard, and the State K9 Unit tracked Coleman to a Summit Avenue garage.

Coleman was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance, as police also reported finding him with suspected narcotics.

The police reports did not give information on the third person who remained in the vehicle following Coleman fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon, nor did they confirm the degree of Coleman’s controlled substance charge.

Jamestown PD said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.