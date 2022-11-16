JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire in Jamestown has engulfed a former factory and closed roads.
Jamestown officials are asking the public to avoid Allen Street between Buffalo Street and Tiffany Avenue, as well as Buffalo Street between Pratt Avenue and Willow Avenue.
Officials also announced that there will be widespread water discoloration in Jamestown.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
- Third-place Bills still betting favorites for AFC East, Super Bowl
- McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
- Sam’s Club lowers hot dog combo to $1.38
- Security guard tackles shooter who fired AR-15 inside Buffalo clinic, video shows
- 97 rock DJ Jickster camps out in the cold for Rock Out Hunger
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.