JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire in Jamestown has engulfed a former factory and closed roads.

Jamestown officials are asking the public to avoid Allen Street between Buffalo Street and Tiffany Avenue, as well as Buffalo Street between Pratt Avenue and Willow Avenue.

Courtesy: Jamestown Fire Department Local 137

Courtesy: Melinda Berry

Courtesy: Patrick Buimond

Officials also announced that there will be widespread water discoloration in Jamestown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.