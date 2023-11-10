JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement agencies in Jamestown say four people scrambled, trying to hide and destroy evidence of drugs during a raid on Van Buren Street Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant just after 4 p.m. When they got inside, they found Santos, 48, and Anabell Santiago, 51, Hiram Calderon-Donato, 40, and Edward Martinez-Pagan, 40, as well as a child.

“During the scramble, evidence was thrown out of a window, on the floors, attempted to be burned, and a large quantity of fentanyl was dumped into a bucket of water,” Jamestown police said.

Jamestown police say that while the four were trying to conceal criminal evidence, a large quantity of fentanyl went airborne, resulting in two detectives needing medical treatment at the scene. One had to be taken to a hospital.

A search of the residence turned up more than 19 pounds of a fentanyl-water compound, 296 baggies of fentanyl, 58 Clonazapam pills, scales, packaging materials and more than $1,500 in cash.

All four adults were charged with tampering with physical evidence, criminally using drug paraphernalia, assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and first, third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.