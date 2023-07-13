JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A vehicle stolen out of Orchard Park was found in Jamestown, and now the alleged driver is facing drug charges.

Early Thursday morning, not long after 1 a.m., the vehicle, a black GMC Terrain, was seen by police in the area of Sturges and Crossman streets.

Subsequently, a traffic stop was performed, and police say the driver was identified as 27-year-old Buffalo resident Markeel Hilson.

Officers say they saw “paraphernalia in plain view” and performed a search of Hilson and his vehicle. On Hilson, police say they found more than 15 grams of cocaine and more than 14 grams of fentanyl packaged for sale.

Hilson, who was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment, was charged with the following crimes:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (two counts)

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminally using drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Aggravated unlicensed operation