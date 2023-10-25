JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Take 5 ticket worth more than $18,000 was recently sold at a store in Jamestown.

The specific value of the top prize-winning ticket for Tuesday’s mid-day drawing is $18,216.50. According to the New York Lottery, it was purchased at the Wegmans on Fairmount Avenue.

The winning numbers were 19-20-21-28-34. Anyone holding a winning New York Lottery ticket has up to a year to cash it in.