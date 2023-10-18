JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say violence at a condemned building on the city’s north side led to more than just an assault charge Tuesday night.
Around 6:30, police responded to UPMC Chautauqua to take information on an alleged assault where the victim was seriously injured.
Police went to go investigate the scene, clearing it and finding a couple of 35-year-old Jamestown residents.
Bryan Carroll was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing, while Kristin Dale was only accused of the same trespassing charge.
The two were taken into custody to be held pending arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.