JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say violence at a condemned building on the city’s north side led to more than just an assault charge Tuesday night.

Around 6:30, police responded to UPMC Chautauqua to take information on an alleged assault where the victim was seriously injured.

Police went to go investigate the scene, clearing it and finding a couple of 35-year-old Jamestown residents.

Bryan Carroll was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing, while Kristin Dale was only accused of the same trespassing charge.

The two were taken into custody to be held pending arraignment.