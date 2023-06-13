JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown mom has been charged after police say her child was found walking around on a busy road.

Police responded to the west side of the city on Monday, not long before 3 p.m. They say a 3-year-old was discovered without adult supervision by a “Good Samaritan.”

The child’s mother, 32-year-old Brandi Haight, was later located. Police say the child had been gone for more than an hour before his mom noticed.

Haight was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and held pending arraignment. The child was turned over to another family member.