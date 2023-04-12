JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Wednesday morning, Jamestown police say they stopped a vehicle with loud exhaust in the area of N. Main and East 7th streets.
The traffic stop occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Lakewood resident Dustin Turner had a warrant for his arrest from Jamestown City Court after failing to appear in court.
According to police, a search was conducted and Turner was found to be in possession of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms.
Following this, he was taken to the Jamestown City Jail to be held pending arraignment. He faces charges of fourth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, inadequate exhaust and driving an uninspected vehicle.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.