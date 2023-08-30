JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman in Jamestown has been accused of attacking a man with a glass cup and leaving.

Tuesday afternoon on 5th Street, police in the city say 31-year-old Jamestown resident Toni Schnars was in a domestic dispute when she threw the cup at the victim, striking him in the knee and ankle.

Police say she left the scene before they could get there, but was later found and taken to the city jail without further incident. Charged with assault, criminal mischief and aggravated family offense, Schnars was held pending arraignment.

The victim’s injuries were listed as minor.