JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman wanted in both New York and Pennsylvania was found by police late Monday night.

Jamestown police were on patrol in the area of West 2nd and Cherry streets when they say Sarah Johnson, 44, was seen walking on foot.

According to police, Johnson has several arrest warrants out of Jamestown and Ellicott, and was discovered to have warrants out of Pennsylvania, too. Specifically, they say she was wanted in Erie, Millcreek Township and Warren County on accusations of retail theft.

When she was taken in by police, Johnson was charged with three counts of being a fugitive from justice in addition to her local warrants. Pending arraignment and extradition, Johnson was taken to the Jamestown City Jail.