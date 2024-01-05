BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man was convicted by a federal jury on sex trafficking charges involving multiple minor victims, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday.

Mayville resident William A. Quinones, 49, was convicted of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and sex trafficking of a minor.

After the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in July 2021, an investigation revealed Quinones raped or attempted to rape or sexually abuse a total of four minor victims over a period of eight years, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Quinones attempted to silence his victims by threatening them with violence or threatening to hurt their families.

Quinones regularly sexually abused one minor victim as often as three to four times a week from the time she was 8 years old, prosecutors said. The victim told investigators Quinones started paying her for sexual contact from when she was 13 until she was 16.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Quinones took the victim to Erie, Penn. to pick up drugs on one occasion and stopped at a motel where he “repeatedly raped and physically abused her.”

Quinones faces a mandatory minimum 15-year prison term and could, at maximum, be sentenced to life. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.