JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center is ready to start laughing again in front of a live crowd.

It announced that the 2022 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival will happen in August, after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

Margaret Cho, Jeff Foxworthy, David Spade, Rob Schneider, and Kevin Nealon all plan to headline this year’s festival that features more than 50 live events.

A Stand-Up Comedy Showcase has also been added to the lineup to celebrate the 30th year for the live event.

“We all need laughter after these past two years, so we’re pleased that the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is back and features some of comedy’s greatest talent: Margaret Cho, Jeff Foxworthy, Legends of SNL David Spade, Kevin Nealon and Rob Schneider, along with the best rising voices from comedy nationwide. The talent descending on Jamestown that week is remarkable,” Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center executive director, said.

Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown hosts the event as a tribute to her life and love of laughter.

The events are scheduled from August 3-7, 2022.

National Comedy Center members get the first chance at tickets through an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, June 1 at 12 p.m. Tickets for the general public will be available Monday, June 6, at 12 p.m.