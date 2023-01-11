CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Town of Chautauqua man has been accused of driving an unregistered go-kart while intoxicated.
In addition to this, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said he had a child under the age of 15 with him in the passenger seat.
Brian Little’s arrest came when deputies stopped him on a roadway in the town Tuesday afternoon. He was later released on court appearance tickets.
He stands charged with the following crimes:
– Unregistered Motor Vehicle
– Driving While Intoxicated
– Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated
– Leandra’s Law Felony Driving While intoxicated
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.