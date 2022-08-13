SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Pennsylvania man was airlifted following an ATV accident in the Town of Sherman on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3:15 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to an address on French Creek Road. Investigation found that 25-year-old Eli Laramie of Boalsburg, Penn. was operating an ATV on private property when he crashed and suffered serious injuries.

He was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Penn. He was not charged.