BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stood naked with his face painted like the Joker at a Lakewood intersection on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Police responded to the intersection of East Fairmount Avenue and Fairdale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the call. The naked man, identified as Aaron A. Chase of Jamestown, was also allegedly holding large signs with his name and other religious sayings on them.
He was taken into custody and charged with public lewdness and disorderly conduct. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Busti Court at a later date.
Latest Posts
- Man arrested for standing naked with face painted like the Joker at Lakewood intersection
- “People are celebrating that we are a waterfront city”: Labor Day is here, but summer isn’t ending at Canalside
- Six hit by car in Cattaraugus County, one killed
- Two dead after possible domestic homicide on Zelmer Street
- Police: Man made threats to release chemicals at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.