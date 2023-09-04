BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly stood naked with his face painted like the Joker at a Lakewood intersection on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to the intersection of East Fairmount Avenue and Fairdale Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the call. The naked man, identified as Aaron A. Chase of Jamestown, was also allegedly holding large signs with his name and other religious sayings on them.

He was taken into custody and charged with public lewdness and disorderly conduct. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Busti Court at a later date.