SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 66-year-old man is dead after falling over a cliff in Chautauqua County.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Route 5 in Sheridan. There, Gregory Meadows, a town resident, had fallen roughly 50 feet to the Lake Erie shoreline.
Meadows was rescued from the lake and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased due to his injuries.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.