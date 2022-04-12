SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 66-year-old man is dead after falling over a cliff in Chautauqua County.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Route 5 in Sheridan. There, Gregory Meadows, a town resident, had fallen roughly 50 feet to the Lake Erie shoreline.

Meadows was rescued from the lake and taken to a local hospital, where he was declared deceased due to his injuries.