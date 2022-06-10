TOWN OF PORTLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says a Town of Portland man is facing drug, imprisonment and stolen property charges.
Friday morning around 1 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an altercation at a home in Portland, but it’s not clear what road it was on. They say 40-year-old David Sekuterski physically restrained someone while violating an order of protection.
Deputies charged him with unlawful imprisonment, as well as possessing stolen property and meth. In addition to that, he was also charged with criminal contempt, harassment and criminally using drug paraphernalia.
Sekuterski was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.