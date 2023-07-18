MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man on a lawnmower died following a crash in Chautauqua County Monday afternoon.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Barnes Road near Prospect Station Road in Mayville around Noon. The lawnmower driver entered the road from the north shoulder, moving into the path of a westbound pickup truck with a trailer attached to it.
Authorities say the truck driver attempted to stop and avoid the lawnmower, but could not.
The lawnmower driver, who was seriously injured, later died at a local hospital. Neither his name nor the name of the truck driver were released.
