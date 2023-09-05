PANAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, a man died as the result of a crash in Chautauqua County.
Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office responded to Goshen Road in Panama around 11:30 p.m. There, a vehicle had rolled over, pinning the victim underneath it.
The victim, who was only identified as a 27-year-old, had died by the time deputies found him.
News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.
Latest Posts
- Police say Jamestown balcony chair throw injured juvenile
- Great Wall of China section damaged ‘beyond repair’: report
- Man pinned by vehicle dies in Chautauqua County
- Tropical wave has 90% chance of formation, could become a hurricane later this week
- The next presidential campaign may look a lot like the last one
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.