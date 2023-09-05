PANAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, a man died as the result of a crash in Chautauqua County.

Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office responded to Goshen Road in Panama around 11:30 p.m. There, a vehicle had rolled over, pinning the victim underneath it.

The victim, who was only identified as a 27-year-old, had died by the time deputies found him.

