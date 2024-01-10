BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty in connection with the July 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old in the Village of Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld as he was under the age of 18 at the time of the crime, was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Officials said 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga was shot during a daytime street fight on July 5, 2022 at the corner of Reed and Park Streets in Sinclairville and later died after being transported to UPMC Chautauqua. The shooting took place just outside a baseball field where children and families were present.

The defendant faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on March 1.

“No reductions were offered and no sentencing promises were made to the defendant in exchange for his guilty plea. One way or the other, whether by plea or conviction after trial, it was our intention to hold this individual responsible for the crime he committed,” said District Attorney Jason Schmidt. “We could only do that as a result of the investigation conducted by our Sheriff’s Office, whose detectives worked tirelessly to ensure we had the evidence needed to obtain a conviction. They deserve the credit here.”