TOWN OF CHAUTAUQUA (WIVB) — A 25-year-old man was rescued after falling down a gorge in Chautauqua County late Sunday night, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The man fell approximately 15 feet and suffered apparent injuries when he landed in a creek bed.

The Chautauqua County Medic, Mayville Fire and the Chautauqua County Tech Team arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m. and were able to remove the victim from the gorge. He was flown to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hamot in Erie, Pa. for treatment, the Sheriff’s office said.

An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.