CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mandatory evacuation order for the Towns of Hanover and Sheridan, as well as the Village of Silver Creek, Hanford Bay and Sunset Bay, has been lifted, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced Saturday.

The evacuation was lifted officially at 1 p.m., allowing residents to return to their homes.

In addition, the travel advisory for all of Chautauqua County was lifted Saturday by Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone. The state of emergency for all portions of Chautauqua County north of Route 5 will remain in effect through Monday, however.

County officials are urging residents returning to their homes to do so cautiously, and to not park their vehicles on the street, with more snow in the forecast.

“I would like to thank our first responders and road crews,” Wendel said. “This storm had the potential to be very dangerous, and our first responders and road crews ensured that the people of Chautauqua County especially those along Lake Erie were safely evacuated.”