MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at a Mayville residence around midnight Saturday .

According to the Sheriff’s office, the parties involved were interviewed and investigation led to the arrest of Bruce Kaus, 45, of Mayville. Kaus was charged with class A misdemeanors of criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated harassment in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

He was taken to county jail, where he awaits centralized arraignment.