MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical altercation at a Mayville residence around midnight Saturday .
According to the Sheriff’s office, the parties involved were interviewed and investigation led to the arrest of Bruce Kaus, 45, of Mayville. Kaus was charged with class A misdemeanors of criminal obstruction of breathing, aggravated harassment in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
He was taken to county jail, where he awaits centralized arraignment.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.