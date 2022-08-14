ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m.

The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly revealed Steff was attempting to pass a farm tractor when she lost control of her motorcycle and went to the ground.

No charges are to be filed as a result of the incident.