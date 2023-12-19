BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man has been arrested as the result of an investigation into drug trafficking across state lines, the Office of U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced.

Justin Whitfield, 24, has been accused of narcotics conspiracy in connection with alleged drug trafficking activities in Western New York.

Since April 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration has been investigating alleged drug trafficking involving Rocco Beardsley in the Jamestown area. Beardsley was said to have dealt with meth, as well as heroin/fentanyl, according to prosecutors.

Whitfield, a Cincinnati resident, was identified as one of Beardsley’s co-conspirators, according to officials.

“The [criminal] complaint states that Beardsley was utilizing a source of supply for methamphetamine in the Cincinnati area, and Whitfield was responsible for introducing Beardsley to the source,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Whitfield was accused of using social media to conduct drug-related conversations.

After making an initial appearance in court, Whitfield was detained. Beardsley is scheduled for trial this coming March.

If Whitfield is convicted, the minimum penalty is 10 years in prison, and he could face a maximum of life in prison.