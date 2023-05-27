CHAUTAUQUA LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 66-year-old Ohio man was killed after falling overboard on a boat on Chautauqua Lake on Friday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities say they responded to the call of a fisherman overboard around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities located a vessel matching the description in the area of Bemus Point and found a person in the water.
The man was identified as 66-year-old Robert Mieczkowski of Wintersville, Ohio. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Latest Posts
- Ohio man killed in boating accident on Chautauqua Lake
- 13-year-old entrepreneur to expand popular lemonade stand
- Living the island life on Lake Erie: Big Kahuna Tiki Tours launches for maiden voyage
- How SCOTUS decision that dealt setback to Clean Water Act could impact WNY, Great Lakes
- Totally Buffalo Festival to showcase local artisans
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.