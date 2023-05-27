CHAUTAUQUA LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 66-year-old Ohio man was killed after falling overboard on a boat on Chautauqua Lake on Friday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they responded to the call of a fisherman overboard around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities located a vessel matching the description in the area of Bemus Point and found a person in the water.

The man was identified as 66-year-old Robert Mieczkowski of Wintersville, Ohio. He was pronounced dead a short time later.