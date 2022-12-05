ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night in the Town of Arkwright, New York State Police announced Monday.

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Center Road failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on State Route 83. As a result of the collision, 71-year-old Linda Kraemer of South Dayton, N.Y., the passenger in the Ford F-150, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, 71-year-old Gary Kraemer of South Dayton, was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, 59-year-old Randall Rolison, of Jamestown, and two passengers were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to State Police, Rolison is the same man charged with striking and killing a 15-year-old girl in a Jamestown hit-and-run incident on New Year’s Eve last year.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing. There are no charges at this time.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.