POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A passenger was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County.

New York State police say it happened Friday morning on Route 60 in the Town of Pomfret. According to officers, the vehicle was northbound when it went off the road and hit a tree.

The 64-year-old driver, a Fredonia resident, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, Katie Korzeniewski, 38, also of Fredonia, was taken to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she died.

The accident is under investigation.