SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A passenger reportedly sustained serious injuries in a crash in the Town of Sherman around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, two vehicles were involved in the crash on Sherman Stedman Road and the injured passenger was taken to Hamot Hospital for treatment.

Accident Reconstruction was requested to investigate the scene. According to the Sheriff’s office, charges are pending, as the investigation is ongoing.